Man arrested after laser shone at plane approaching Bristol
A 51-year-old man has been arrested after a laser was shone into the cockpit of a plane approaching Bristol Airport.
Avon and Somerset Police said a laser was shone at a commercial airline while it was flying over Martock in Somerset on Sunday 14 August.
Officers were sent to the village and saw a laser being directed at another plane from a property.
The man has been released under investigation.
Police said that a number of pilots operating out of airfields including Bristol Airport and RNAS Yeovilton have recently reported being targeted by a laser while flying over the Martock area.
