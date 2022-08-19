Somerset Council dismisses plans to build Chard school
- Published
A council has dismissed plans to build a new primary school in its county.
South Somerset District Council wanted the Chard school build to coincide with housing developments in the area.
But Somerset County Council has dismissed the £4.9m scheme and the funds to cover shortfalls in other projects.
Somerset County Council head Jason Vaughan said projections for housing growth in the area do not show a severe demand for any new facilities.
"A review of the estimated housing developments in the area, along with potential pupil numbers, has seen the need for additional places within the next two or three years fall back from the previous estimate," he said.
In June, the council indicated a number of schools may have to be closed in the next few years as a result of declining pupil numbers in more rural parts of the county.
'Narrow minded decision'
However Liberal Democrat councillor Jason Baker disagreed with the decision.
"The three existing primary schools can't cope with much more. I am a foster carer, and every time I get a new placement I have to beg to the schools for a place," he said.
Conservative councillor Connor Payne agreed and said the council was "narrow-minded".
"They are letting communities like Chard suffer as a result of appalling mismanagement of our finances. More must be done to resolve this issue," he said.
Mr Vaughan promised a new Chard school would be delivered if the need was identified in the future.
The council said officers would come back with updated proposals for delivering the school later in the year.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk