Boy, 3, hit by mobility scooter and taken to hospital

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police on the 101 non-emergency number

Police are appealing for witnesses after a three-year-old boy was hit by a mobility scooter in Weston-super-Mare.

Avon and Somerset Police said the child was with his grandmother when he was hit outside Betfred on the Boulevard.

The collision happened at about 15:00 BST on Friday.

The driver of the grey or silver coloured mobility scooter has been described by officers as a white man with grey hair, of large build and in his 60s.

Officers said the boy was taken to hospital and should make a full recovery.

