Chew Valley School to create new building in memory of teacher
By Emma Elgee
Online Journalist
- Published
A school will pay tribute to a "wonderful" teacher by converting a building where students can get support.
Chew Valley School in Chew Magna, Somerset, is honouring the late Ruth Marmion, a biology teacher who worked at the school for 34 years.
She was described as a "special" teacher who was completely dedicated to her students.
The new facility will be called Marmion House in her memory.
The school has launched a fundraiser, which has currently generated more than £5,000, to help cover the costs of refurbishing an old building to create a place where the school nurse, social workers and school staff can work.
Ms Marmion, from Bath, died on 14 February after doctors discovered she had brain tumours in January.
Her husband, Vaugh Edwards, 56, said: "Ruth put children and their safety and happiness at the heart of 35 years of teaching.
"She loved the place where Marmion House is going to be and we were lucky to visit her there many times and see how she was loved by the children she worked with.
"She could always see the potential in everyone and know how to get them to believe in themselves. Marmion House will be a genuine and practical way to absolutely ensue her work lives on.
"We knew how special she was to us but we were overwhelmed to find out how special she was to hundreds of others after she died."
Ms Marmion was said to be an advocate for those students who needed extra support. The fundraising page describes Ms Marmion as "one in a million" and the "heart and soul" of the school.
The school plans to add a sheltered garden area to the refurbished building, and, if enough is raised, construct a conservatory-type area where students can practise mindfulness exercises.
Headteacher Gareth Beynon said: "Ruth was an inspirational and long-standing member of staff who epitomised the values of Chew Valley School where a whole child's development is paramount.
"Ruth was enormously loved by everyone who had the fortune to be taught or work alongside her and the plans that are in place enable her legacy to continue in the shape of a centre which will support our young people."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk