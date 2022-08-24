Swindon barber's free back-to-school haircuts for struggling families
A barber is offering free haircuts to children whose parents are struggling with the cost of living crisis.
Sylvester, 33, is part of the team at Route 8 Barbers, in Swindon, and wants "to give something back" to the local community.
"Back to school cuts" are on offer in the next two weeks from 08:00-09:00 BST on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
"I want children to to go back to school feeling their best," Sylvester said.
There are no requirements for the service, but it is aimed mainly at people who are struggling financially.
More than 25 cuts have been booked over the next two weeks and Sylvester hopes the number will rise.
"Being a barber means I get to talk to a range of different people," he said.
"One problem that everyone shares is the cost of living, it is really worrying and I just hope that this scheme might offer a little break to families who really need it."
Evan, 13, said she was delighted to to be having a "proper" haircut after her mum has been doing it for her.
Sylvester hopes that families will be able to spend the cash they save on a haircut on other important back-to-school items.
"As a child, I could never afford nice haircuts and I don't want other children to have to experience this," he said.
"Every kid should go back to school feeling confident and fresh, regardless of money troubles."
Anyone who needs the service is advised to message Sylvester directly to arrange an appointment.
