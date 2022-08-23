Somerset addiction service fights overdoses with police
Police are offering training to use a nasal spray that reverses the effects of opioid overdose.
The Somerset Drug and Alcohol Service (SDAS) is working with officers and the public to use Naloxone.
The charity is hoping to destigmatise the use of the medication and alleviate anxiety and reducing harm.
A campaigner for Naloxone said he "doesn't remember a lot" from the times he overdosed but is grateful the medication saved his life.
Avon and Somerset police will be able to volunteer to take part in the free training.
Trevor, aged 50 from Taunton said he has been clean for almost 10 years, in part thanks to being given Naloxone.
"I don't remember a lot about those situations but have been told how authorities were called out and how being given Naloxone saved my life," he said.
"The more it is in the communities and more people carry it on them, the more it can help.
"It might be the point that changes them and gives them a chance to try and get clean."
'Buys vital time'
The SDAS said Naxalone will buy someone experiencing an overdose "vital time" for emergency services to arrive, but stressed it is not intended to replace emergency medical support.
Superintendent Dickon Turner from Avon and Somerset Police said: "Avon and Somerset Police are working with partners to reduce the harm from drugs in our communities, including disrupting County Lines in Somerset so it makes complete sense for police officers and PCSOs be in a position to save someone's life by carrying Naloxone as well.
The initiative is being launched in time for National Overdose Awareness Day on 31 August.
