Somerset family criticise inability to access NHS dentist
The family of a boy from Somerset born with a cleft palate have criticised the long wait to see an NHS dentist.
Ezekielm was also born with a cleft lip and has had a series of operations to ensure his bones grow properly.
Despite needing regular check-ups, his father Simon said the last time Ezekielm, nine, was able to see a dentist was in April 2021.
NHS England said access to dental services had been historically challenging across the West.
It said demand exceeded capacity in the region but it could not comment further on any individual case.
A cleft lip and cleft palate are among the most common birth defects and form when facial structures in unborn babies do not close correctly.
