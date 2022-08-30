Man to climb Mount Blanc for farm that helped him recover from breakdown
By Emma Elgee
BBC West Digital
- Published
A man is climbing Mount Blanc to raise money for a community farm that helped him through a mental health crisis.
Andy Pyatt, 60, and his son Jordan, 28, plan to climb Europe's highest mountain to raise "vital funds" for Bath City Farm that gave him back his confidence.
The community farm has been running for 25-years and provides educational and therapeutic sessions and works to help conserve the environment.
Mr Pyatt works at the farm and said it meant a "massive amount" to give back.
The maintenance assistant, from Bath, said Bath City Farm was the place that helped him overcome chronic anxiety, depression and PTSD that he had suffered with for almost 30 years.
He said: "The fundraiser came about when the farm said they wanted to get some Alpaca's, but money is tight at the moment, so I just thought 'why not help?'
"It means a massive amount to me to help the farm because they helped me.
"I had a breakdown six years ago, but this a great place to heal in a relaxing environment. It's really close to my heart."
Mr Pyatt said his breakdown was caused by "lots of traumas" in his life, including a heart attack.
Four years ago his occupational health therapist recommended he tried volunteering at the farm.
"For the 18 months before I started volunteering I had barely left the house.
"Being social was very difficult for me but the farm felt very safe, I went there and realised I could handle it and there is a way out.
"After a year I applied for a part-time job and was successful.
"For me it was about building my confidence, not letting the fear ruin my life and realising you can come out the other side," he said.
Bath City Farm offers activities that supports disadvantaged and disabled people and anyone who wants help to develop new skills and confidence.
My Pyatt said: "I'd want any bloke, or anyone who has my condition, to face their fears, you can do it, and to know there is a way out."
The 60-year-old has climbed Mount Blanc once before and said it was the "toughest thing he's ever done".
It was not long after he returned from Mont Blanc that he had a heart attack although doctors did not link the two events.
This time he plans to climb it with his son, Jordan, who lives in Bristol and works in recruitment.
They hope to set off in early September, weather depending.
Mr Pyatt said: "It's a big thing for me to have Jordan there. It means a lot to have him do it with me as he helped me a lot through my breakdown - he pulled me through."
The father and son team has been training in the Welsh mountains and said they had allowed two days to climb up and one day to come down the mountain.
Mr Pyatt said: "There is about 40% less oxygen up there so every breath is a struggle, it's going to be very difficult."
Alison Howell, communication and development lead at Bath City Farm said: "We are so grateful to Andy and his son Jordan for taking on this difficult challenge to raise funds for the Farm.
"Bath City Farm is a place that helps around 800 people a year to improve their wellbeing through targeted projects.
"Our strategic aim over the next three years is to transform lives by becoming a centre for wellbeing where our safe and caring environment will provide everyone in Bath with the opportunity to improve their mental well-being and physical health.
"Good luck to Andy and Jordan!"
