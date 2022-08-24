Opening of Weston-super-Mare See Monster display delayed
The full opening of a giant art piece on a decommissioned North Sea platform has been delayed.
The Weston-super-Mare See Monster was due to open fully on the August bank holiday weekend but has been delayed due to the weather.
Parts of the 35 metre tall See Monster are open, including a viewing platform which opened earlier this month.
Project managers said delays are to be expected with a project that is a "world first".
The rig was transported to the Tropicana in July, on a flatbed barge as large as a football pitch.
Organisers said it will feature four levels animated by a waterfall, a 6,000-piece kinetic installation forming the monster's shimmering scales, an on-board green oasis and a seated amphitheatre and broadcast studio. The artwork is meant to inspire conversations about sustainability.
Weather conditions have caused some of the delays as contractors cannot build in high winds, rain or lightning.
Patrick O'Mahony founder of Newsubstance, one of groups behind the installation said: "We're building outside and at height so we are having a few delays.
"This has been a huge project, the first time in the world. The first is always going to be hard, that's why we thank the council and the people of Weston - everyone has been incredible and welcomed us."
He said that this weekend will see "the awakening" of the monster, with events including drone shows by the company behind displays at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and London New Year's Eve.
James Bawn, production director said: "With the weather we have had quite a few significant challenges.
"The wind, the rain - there is a wind limit, as soon as it gets too windy we have to stop. We are constantly adapting to the environment, which makes it exciting but very challenging.
"Ultimately we have to keep people safe."
Executive member for placemaking and economy at North Somerset Council, Councillor Mark Canniford said: "I think when people come down and see the enormity of the project they understand why there may be delays."
He added that the delays may extend the tourist season for North Somerset which would help the local economy.
