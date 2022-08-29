Burnham's Haven Holiday park upgrade approved despite complaints
A performance stage and climbing wall are to be built at a holiday park, after upgrade plans were backed.
Sedgemoor District Council approved the plans for the Haven Holiday Park in Burnham-on-Sea in Somerset despite concerns about noise.
Owners Haven Leisure Ltd applied to install an outdoor stage, mini-adventure playground, bungee trampoline and climbing wall.
The Haven Holiday Park, on Marine Drive, first opened in 1963.
Under the plans, the facilities, along with a container bar, will be installed around the outdoor swimming pool in the centre of the site, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
However Michael Wellman, who lives nearby, said the plans were not appropriate for the site.
"These plans have been drawn up as a one-size-fits-all," he said. "While these may have worked on other Haven sites, Burnham-on-Sea is surrounded by residential streets.
"It's difficult to suggest this brings income to the town. These are designed to keep holidaymakers on site and not use the town's facilities. You cannot put silencers on people shouting and screaming as they use this type of facility."
Councillor Barbara Vickers said the noise assessments carried out on Haven's behalf were "flawed" and argued its needs should not be put ahead of the 5,000 people living nearby.
And Gaynor Brown, who lives on nearby Maple Drive, said: "Haven claims we won't hear any of the stage racket because the birdsong is too loud.
"There is no justification of need. Enshrined in law is the right to the quiet enjoyment of our homes."
Park 'cannot stand still'
Phil Marsden of Lichfields, which represents Haven, responded that the changes were small in scale and were needed to reflect changing habits among British holidaymakers.
He said: "There has been a post-Covid need for more outdoor activities, as well as the rise in UK-based holidays. It will also help Haven, as a major local employer, to continue attracting families to the site."
Councillor Alistair Hendry - who represents neighbouring Burnham Central ward - said the changes were necessary to keep the holiday park in business.
He said: "You cannot expect places like this to stand still. There's no valid reason to ruin the holidays of families because it's 200 metres from a house."