'Loving' grandad dies six weeks after assault in Somerset
- Published
A "caring" and "loving" grandfather has died after six weeks in a coma following an assault.
Simon Edney, 59, died on 30 July, after being assaulted in Old Taunton Road, Bridgwater in Somerset on 13 June.
His family said they would always remember his "ability to lighten and find humour in any situation".
Thomas Webber, 31 of Old Taunton Road, Bridgwater, is charged with grievous bodily harm. He appeared in court on 15 June and was remanded into custody.
Mr Edney's family said: "Simon was a loving and caring son, brother, father, grandad and friend to many.
"We will always remember his ability to lighten and find humour in any situation.
"He always found time to help anyone who asked for help, and he accepted everyone regardless of their quirks and differences.
"Wherever you are now Simon, we hope you keep rocking, smiling and telling those terrible dad jokes.
"We all love you and always will."
The family has asked people to respect their privacy and is being supported by specially-trained officers.
Officers have requested a forensic post-mortem examination be carried out as they continue to work closely with the Crown Prosecution Service in relation to the case.
Anyone with fresh information or footage that could help is urged to contact police.
