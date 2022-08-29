Driver dies in Salisbury telegraph pole crash
- Published
A man has died after his vehicle hit a telegraph pole in Wiltshire.
The victim - in his 20s - was travelling along the A30 in Salisbury at around 02:10 BST on Monday when, "for reasons currently unknown", his vehicle left the carriageway on a slight right-hand bend, police said.
It then collided with a hedgerow and telegraph pole which caused the car to roll.
Salisbury Police said the driver died at the scene.
The road remained closed between between Laverstock and Firsdown for much of Monday while an investigation was carried out.
Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk