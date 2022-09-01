Cost of living: Uniform exchange eases back-to-school stress
A charity is holding sessions where parents can swap, exchange and donate school uniform ahead of the new term.
Hope Uniform Exchange said it helped over 50 families in Weston-super-Mare in one morning.
With the rising cost of living, the exchange is open for all families who need the extra support.
As well as uniform, parents can get coats, shoes and accessories for their children.
"It has saved us a lot of money," mum Vicky said.
Both Vicky and her partner work full time, but have had to cut their food and uniform budget.
She added: "A coat would have probably cost us £20-30, which would have been taken out of the food budget."
Single mum-of-three, Nicole, said she has been particularly stressed about getting school shoes.
She said: "I know people say you can buy cheap shoes, but they don't last more than six weeks and then you're paying again."
The project, run in connection with Hope Church in Worle, was started two-years-ago to help low income families buy school uniform for their children, with an optional suggested donation price.
Parents can participate in the exchange by donating their old uniform, in exchange for second hand pieces.
Emz Roberts, who runs the uniform exchange, said: "We were set up to help as many families as possible."
'Weight lifted'
Lowest income parents can also get referred by schools, social services, Citizens Advice Bureau and other charities.
Families on low income also have access to some brand new uniform which the charity funds from donations.
Student nurse Sabrina said she feels relieved knowing that her four children will look smart at school.
She said: "An actual weight has lifted off my shoulders, knowing that I can send my kids to school with the right clothes."
