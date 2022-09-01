Funding for BANES households to make energy improvements
- Published
Residents in Bath and North East Somerset (BANES) will be offered help to lower household energy costs and reduce carbon emissions.
BANES Council has partnered with Bristol and North Somerset councils to secure £2.7m government funding.
Low-income households without gas heating will be able to apply for up to £25,000 to improve their homes
Councillor Sarah Warren said the measures "would be long-term solutions, fit for the net zero future".
Eligible households will receive support and funding, through the government's Home Upgrade Grant, to install a range of technology, including loft, underfloor and wall insulation, air source heat pump central heating systems and solar panels.
"With the cost of energy rising so sharply, it's important to improve the energy efficiency of our homes to try to reduce bills," said Ms Warren, the council's deputy leader and cabinet member for climate emergency and sustainable travel.
To be eligible for the scheme applicants must live in the area and have a combined annual household income below £30,000 a year.
They must also have an Energy Performance Certificate lower than C and use only an electric or non-gas fossil fuel heating source, such as oil or coal.
Households can apply for the scheme by completing a registration form on the BANES council website.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk