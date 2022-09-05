Former Glastonbury factory site could be sold for traveller use
A former factory site could be sold as alternative local land for travellers.
The Morlands site in Glastonbury was purchased by Mendip District Council in 1995 and has since been used illegally by different traveller groups.
The council said a third party will buy the site with part of it reserved for travellers and a second alternative site delivered elsewhere.
A council spokesman said it is working with those on the site to produce a formal proposal.
'Complex negotiations'
The council, together with Glastonbury Town Council, Somerset County Council and other relevant partners, has formed the joint living spaces panel which "considers solutions to both temporary and permanent accommodation needs in the town, including travellers and other groups".
The Local Democracy Reporting Service was told that the district council still intended to utilise part of the Morlands site for traveller provision - though it would not specify how much of the site would serve this purpose.
A spokesman said: "It is still our intention to work with those living at the Morlands site to develop a more formal arrangement in line with the Planning Inspectorate's decision in Local Plan Part II, and this is under way.
"There are a number of complex negotiations to be undertaken over the coming months regarding the Morlands site and so, at this stage, it is not possible to provide more details."
Further details - including the division of the site and the identity of any interested parties for either the transfer or sale - have not been made public since commercial negotiations are still ongoing.
The group said it will aim to discuss details of the planned transfer and sale at its October meeting.
