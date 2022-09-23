Cleveland Pools: UK's oldest lido reopening
- Published
The UK's oldest lido, which has been closed for almost 40 years, has been restored to its former glory.
Bath's Cleveland Pools, built in 1815, is ready to open its doors to swimmers after a 15-month renovation.
Cleveland Pools Trust campaigned for 17 years to restore the 207-year-old Grade II*-listed site.
Hundreds of people entered a competition to be the first to swim and the winning 100 will do so on Saturday.
The first swim had been planned for 10 September but was pushed back due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The restoration has been led by project director Anna Baker, a chartered architect who specialises in historic buildings.
"I am proud to have played a part in a restoration that many didn't believe was possible," Ms Baker said.
"It's been complex and very challenging. But it's also been unique, the project of a lifetime.
"We are a small project team and could not have done it without the help of our hundreds of volunteers. It's been a real privilege to work on such a community-driven undertaking."
This winter the pool will be open for some cold-water sessions before reopening next spring as a heated pool, warmed by energy from the adjacent River Avon, using heat pump technology.
The pools closed in 1984 and faced the threat of demolition in 2003, but thousands of residents campaigned with the trust to save it and restoration began in May 2021.
The overall cost of the project was £9.3m, with £6.47m coming from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.
The project has also had significant support from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport's capital kickstart fund, Historic England and Bath and North East Somerset Council.
The refurbishment work entailed:
- Pools - the crescent-shaped main pool (25m) and a smaller, shallower splash pool
- Restoration of the original Georgian changing rooms
- Restoration of the central Georgian cottage for the main entrance and pay point
- Construction of terrace seating
- Construction of new toilets and showers
- Construction of a refreshment kiosk
- Creation of a site heritage exhibition and learning space
The work has been carried out by local firm Beard Construction, which is a heritage restoration specialist, while Bath-based architectural practice Donald Insall Associates carried out the design work.
The building work was logistically challenging as most materials could only be brought to the site via the river.
Beard's Mark Tregelles said: "Having access only by river has really tested our initiative, not only getting materials in and out of the project but also in the method of construction, given the limited plant and equipment that we could get to the site.
"Overall, it has been an honour to breathe new life into an historic landmark which can now be enjoyed for generations to come."
David Barnes, associate director at Donald Insall Associates, added it was an "exciting chapter" for the pools.
