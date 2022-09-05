Ten climate protestors arrested at Somerset dairy plant
- Published
Ten people have now been arrested after an ongoing protest at dairy plants.
Animal Rebellion supporters entered the Muller site, near Bridgwater, at around 06:00 BST, on Sunday, as part of their campaign for a plant-based food system.
Seven people were arrested yesterday whilst a further three have been taken into custody this morning, and five protesters remain on site, police said.
The Muller and Arla sites in Worcestershire and Buckinghamshire have also been targeted for a second day.
Ch Insp Dan Forster from Avon and Somerset Police said: "The protestors have been arrested on suspicion of offences including aggravated trespass, criminal damage and conspiracy to commit criminal damage.
"The protestors who remain on site have all climbed on top of objects and locked themselves to them."
A spokesperson for Muller UK and Ireland said: "Despite some attempts to damage equipment, supplies of milk are being maintained due to the hard work and professionalism of our employees.
"Dairy is affordable and packed with nutrients that benefit our bodies. During a cost of living crisis it is wrong to try to prevent it from reaching families, including vulnerable members of society."
Animal Rebellion said it was taking the action after receiving no response to a letter delivered to Downing Street in August, warning of disruptive action this month unless progress towards its demands was made.
The group said it wanted "wholesale governmental support for farmers and fishing communities to transition to a plant-based food system and programme of rewilding that will secure a future for generations to come".
The protest has ceased at the Gloucestershire site, but is ongoing at the other sites.
Mr Forster added: "We fully respect the fundamental democratic right to protest, but where criminal offences are being committed we'll always seek to use the powers available to us to take robust action."
