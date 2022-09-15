Somerset cricketer thanks club for Pakistan flood support
A cricketer has thanked his team-mates for supporting flood victims hit by the devastating floods in his home country of Pakistan.
One third of the country has been completely submerged by water, affecting more than 33m people.
Somerset County Cricket Club is holding an auction to raise money and awareness of the situation.
"This is how you help each other as a country, as a cricketing nation," said batsman Imam-ul-Haq.
"I'm so thankful to Somerset.
"I don't have words to explain how I feel as an overseas player when you come to a different country... I feel so proud," he added.
The online auction features items donated by the players, including signed Test shirts, a 1995 West Indies Touring signed bat, and a canvas print signed by Sir Ian Botham.
Ul-Haq said he had friends living in the areas where the flooding has taken place, and was grateful to Somerset for helping "those poor people who have lost their families, who have lost their homes".
Somerset signed the Pakistan batter in July for the remainder of its County Championship campaign.
Ul-Haq told BBC Somerset he was looking forward to playing his first match for the county soon.
"I've heard very good things about Somerset and so far the experience has been amazing."
