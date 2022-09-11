Queen Elizabeth II: Corgi trail founder 'couldn't stop crying' at Queen's death
The woman behind a Jubilee arts trail of corgis said she "wasn't expecting to cry as much" at the Queen's death.
Susie Thomas from Taunton organised a colourful trail of decorated wooden corgis through the town in the summer to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Ms Thomas said: "It's a massive historical day, like when Diana died.
"It's been a strange evening talking to my own children about the death of the Queen and one that we will all remember."
Local artists designed and painted 30 life-size corgi figures that were displayed through Taunton.
A map of their locations was created for people to spot them around the town, and a puppy trail of smaller dogs was created by local school pupils.
Co-founder Jenny Keogh came up with the idea for the trail at Christmas and the trail itself was inspired by stories about the Queen.
"It felt very special to be a part of celebrating the Jubilee with the Taunton Corgi Trail and it feels even more prominent now," Ms Thomas added.
When she learned the news of the Queen's death she said: "I couldn't stop crying, I wasn't expecting to cry quite as much."
Breaking the news to her children she said: "I've been telling them how amazing how the Queen is, I think kids have a very small insight into her life and how much she's done for the country."
The Queen's love of dogs made her "more relatable", she added.
"Her passion for her dogs made her more like us in a way, and it's one of the reasons why we loved her as a nation.
"The Queen has had 30 corgis in her lifetime, so our trail included 30 wooden corgis.
"We named our corgi's after the Queen's corgis and their names showed her sense of humour."
Ms Thomas said: "Ninety six years is incredible and she's achieved so much.
"It's a sad day, but there'll a chance to celebrate as a country.
"Her reign was celebrated this summer and her tremendous life will be celebrated now she has gone."
