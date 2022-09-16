Queen Elizabeth II: 'My parents met because of the Queen'
There cannot be many people who can say the Queen had a hand in how their parents met, but Justine Clayton can.
Her grandfathers Lawrence and Geoffrey worked for the royal family and lived on the Crown Estate.
They lived at Windsor Castle and her parents, Rosemarie and Peter Clayton who have been married for 54 years, met at the youth club on the Crown Estate.
"My Gran and Grandad lived in the Crown Estate until they sadly died," said Ms Clayton, from Taunton in Somerset.
Ms Clayton's grandfather on her mother's side, Lawrence, was shot in action during World War Two before returning home and becoming the Queen's head gardener.
"I've got loads of amazing memories about him," Ms Clayton said.
Her grandfather on her father's side of the family, Geoffrey, was not drafted into the war because he worked as a carpenter at Windsor Castle, building materials for the war effort in Windsor.
Continuing the family's links to the royal family, Ms Clayton's grandmother Phyllis was the housemaid to Wallis Simpson, Duchess of Windsor.
Ms Clayton recalls: "Every school holiday, we were shipped to the grandparents.
"That meant I was shipped to the Crown Estate, which now just seems utterly bizarre to say, but at the time it was just normal.
"So our school holidays would be spent roaming around Windsor Castle.
"My mum was a couple of years older than Charles, she's just turned 75 this year."
Saddened by the death of the Queen, Ms Clayton added: "She was an incredible woman, an incredible role model.
"Most of us don't remember a time without her being on the throne.
"We can all sympathise and understand what a loss it is, regardless of where your stance is on the royal family."