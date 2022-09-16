Queen Elizabeth II: Messages to be kept in Salisbury Cathedral archive
- Published
A book of condolence set up at Salisbury Cathedral will be stored in its archives for future generations.
The book containing hundreds of signatures and messages of goodwill will be kept alongside historic documents including the Magna Carta.
Cathedral archivist Emily Naish said it was "very important" to have a record of the historic occasion.
"The archive is the cathedral's memory and also represents the people and the community," she added.
Salisbury Cathedral's archive goes back for hundreds of years, with the earliest document dated at 1136.
It is also home to one of four copies of the Magna Carta, dating from 1215.
'Future generations'
"This book of condolence will take an equal place with those documents. It's very important that we keep this for future generations to see," said Ms Naish.
The book will be kept in the specially-designed archive room in the cathedral grounds.
"We monitor the temperature and the humidity in the room to make sure things are kept in the right conditions to hopefully preserve them for as long as possible," added the archivist.
Ms Naish said that it was important to include items that represented "ordinary people, not just the great and good".
"Obviously the Queen is a very important person but these are the thoughts and feelings of ordinary people," she said.
Many Wiltshire town and parish councils have set up books of condolence, and they are also available at locations including:
- Trowbridge County Hall
- Monkton Park in Chippenham
- Bourne Hill, Salisbury
- Swindon Civic Offices in Euclid Street
- Wiltshire Council libraries and mobile libraries
