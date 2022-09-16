A37 at Pensford to close over weekend for resurfacing works
Motorists are being advised to plan ahead over the weekend as the A37 south of Bristol will be closed for essential resurfacing works.
The closure through Pensford will start at 19:00 BST on Friday and will remain in place until early Monday morning.
Road patching repairs, the repainting of road lines and street works by BT, will also take place, Bath and North East Somerset Council said.
Diversion routes will be in place and advanced notices have been put up.
Cabinet member for transport, Manda Rigby, said: "Resurfacing works like this are essential to repair damaged or deteriorating highways and keep our highway network at a high standard.
"We know this is a busy stretch of road so unfortunately there may be some delays to traffic, but we'll work hard to minimise the disruption and apologise for any inconvenience."
The council expects there to be higher than usual volumes of traffic passing through Stanton Drew while these resurfacing works take place and advise planning any journeys ahead of time to avoid delays.
