Fire crews tackle blaze at Bath city centre B&B
- Published
A bed and breakfast in Bath city centre was evacuated after a fire broke out in the early hours of the morning.
Seven fire engines and 40 firefighters were called to the Rising Sun Inn in Grove Street at about 02:45 BST.
Thirty-one people were evacuated from the building. Avon Fire and Rescue said no injuries had been reported.
The fire is now out but Grove Street, Argyle Street and Pulteney Bridge have been closed. The service has asked people to stay away from the area.
Susan Craig, from Essex, was staying in the B&B and said she was just glad they all got out safely.
"We were woken by a fire alarm that literally did two rings and then it stopped," she said.
"We heard some movement upstairs... and my friend opened our bedroom door and said 'I can hear a crackling noise'.
"When we looked, we could see sparks coming down past the back window, at the rear of the hotel, and she said 'I think the hotel is on fire'.
Ms Craig added: "We literally grabbed our coats and bags and got out. We went across the street and at that point could see that the roof space was on fire.
"Some other guests were coming out, literally some of them were just in their nightwear and bare feet.
"The plumes of smoke are going for miles across Bath and the smell as well.
"It was a very frightening experience."
