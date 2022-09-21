Somerset County Council children's services now rated good
By Ruth Bradley
Political reporter, BBC Somerset
- Published
Vulnerable children in Somerset are now receiving a good service from the county council following improvements, the watchdog says.
Ofsted has published its latest report, following an inspection in June.
Children and families received good quality services in Somerset, it found, and council bosses were praised for their work during the Covid pandemic.
The services had been rated 'inadequate' in 2015 and 'requiring improvement' in 2017.
'More managers'
The inspection covered social services for children and families, including those at risk and taken into care, as well as services for young people leaving care.
Investing in more managers had "resulted in greater consistency of practice" and preventative services were "making a real difference for children," the report added.
It also said "children's identities are particularly well understood by professionals, and children are central to their plans".
Inspectors also found senior children's services managers are aware of where improvements continue to be needed, including sourcing more emergency placements for older children with complex needs.
Services for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) are inspected separately, and last time were found to need improvements.
