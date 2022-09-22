Taunton Queen mural artist 'disheartened' by vandalism
By Alexandra Bassingham
Broadcast Journalist
- Published
An artist who painted a mural to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II said he was "disheartened" after the work was defaced three times.
Graffiti artist Sam Gaden, 42, from Taunton, created the work on Kingston Road in his hometown, with encouragement from his family.
He said he is not a portrait artist and "there's a lot of pressure on things like that so... it was a bit daunting but I like a challenge."
Mr Gaden called the vandalism "sad".
He said completing the work felt more significant because of his family's links to the military.
His brother Cpl Tom Gaden was killed while serving for the 1st Battalion The Rifles in Afghanistan in February 2009.
He pointed out that 40 Commando Royal Marines are based in Taunton and The Rifles are "down the road" [in Chepstow].
Mr Gaden chose the location with the permission of the property owner and used paint supplied by Kazam, also in Taunton.
In choosing the picture, Mr Gaden said: "I like painting positive things and I wanted a picture of the Queen smiling.
"Also, to remind people she was someone's grandma and mum and I felt to show that made her more accessible."
He said that as he is not a portrait artists it took a "couple of days" to get The Queen's likeness correct.
"Two people came down and shed a tear and everyone was beeping and shouting 'well done Sam'," he said.
Mr Gaden said the mural looks like it has been vandalised using felt pen and spray paint.
He said it was a shame the artwork had been "ruined" but overall the experience had been great and the positive response from the public had made it feel worthwhile.
"Often when you paint a piece, you don't please everyone but that's art and everyone's entitled to their opinion," he added.
"It's had loads of positive response on social media... so its nice to have the public support and you feel good when you get the positive comments, but a lot of people are angry it's defaced."
