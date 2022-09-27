Bridgwater arts and infrastructure to get £22m revamp
Theatres and arts centres in Bridgwater are among 11 projects in the town hoping to benefit from a £22.6m funding boost.
Also included are plans for new town centre wardens and "future proofing" for the Bridgwater Carnival.
Part of Bridgwater docks near Northgate could also be restored.
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities will review the individual bids.
The arts venues hoping to benefit include:
- £700,000 for Bridgwater Arts Centre, to improve accessibility to its grade-I listed building and add an interior lift
- £900,000 for Bridgwater Town Hall theatre to build more office and meeting space
- £500,000 for the Engine Room on the High Street to boost its local media centre
There are also some much larger infrastructure projects hoping to get a pay out:
- Enabling work for the £128m Bridgwater tidal barrier which is due for completion in 2026. The money will pay for an access track and cycle route on the western bank of the River Parrett. The barrier will protect 13,000 homes and 1,500 businesses
- Improvements to the Dunball roundabout, which links Bridgwater to the M5. It will become a "throughabout" in the hope it eases congestion towards Junction 23. That will help unlock land for housing and employment
- Delivering the Celebration Mile which is a planned cycle and walking route from Bridgwater railway station and the Northgate docks
Sedgemoor District Council is also seeking £1m in funding to set up town centre wardens In Bridgwater to "build confidence for visitors".
The patrols would aim to reduce antisocial behaviour in and around Cornhill. The hope is it will improve the town's reputation and attract more investment.
