Somerset patient safety concerns prompt GP surgery takeover
By Ruth Bradley
Political reporter, BBC Somerset
- Published
A Somerset GP practice has been told to make urgent improvements to patient safety, by healthcare inspectors.
The Care Quality Commission inspected Burnham and Berrow Medical Centre.
The centre was taken over by Yeovil-based primary care company, Symphony Healthcare Services, in August, as part of improvement plans.
Some patients will be called in for extra check-ups, blood tests or offered phone appointments as cases are reviewed by the new management.
A helpline has also been set up for any patients who are worried.
NHS Somerset said it has been working "intensively" with the practice and that the Care Quality Commission (CQC) required the practice to take a number of urgent actions to improve patient safety.
"We are committed to ensuring that patients in Somerset have access to safe and effective GP services and will continue to take action as needed to ensure patients at Burnham and Berrow Medical Centre receive the right care," said Michael Bainbridge, NHS Somerset Associate Director of Primary Care.
'Lonely and isolated'
Carol Middleton is a carer for her mother who is a patient at the practice and said it is very hard to contact the surgery by phone.
"They [surgery staff] need support too, they're all exhausted. I feel for them, but as a patient and as a carer for my mother, [she's] been left lonely and isolated."
Symphony Healthcare Services took over the day-to-day management of the practice on 30 August. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yeovil District Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
Symphony runs 15 GP surgeries in the county which NHS Somerset said are all rated good or outstanding by the CQC.
Inspectors are yet to publish their latest report but NHS Somerset said it is expected "shortly". An inspection in 2021, triggered by concerns, rated the practice as 'requires improvement', including two breaches of regulations.
'Care processes reviewed'
Burnham and Berrow Medical Centre stopped accepting new NHS patients in autumn 2021 when it said it was experiencing staff shortages. NHS Somerset said Symphony will ensure more clinicians are secured for the practice.
NHS Somerset said all patients registered at Burnham and Berrow Medical Centre will receive a letter updating them in the next few days.
"Care processes at the practice are being reviewed, and patients may be contacted and asked to attend a consultation, blood test, or be offered a telephone review. Patients should continue to contact the practice for their healthcare needs in the normal way," said Mr Bainbridge.
A helpline has been set up to help patients who have any questions or concerns: 0300 303 6409. The line is open between 10.00 and 18.00 Monday to Friday.
