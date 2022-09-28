Motorcyclist named after fatal A30 crash in Chard
- Published
A motorcyclist who died in a crash has been named by his family "with the heaviest of hearts".
Nigel Gillard, 74, died after his Triumph Sprint motorbike collided with a blue Fiat Panda in Chard, Somerset, on Saturday.
The crash happened at the A30 junction with the B3167 at Cricket St Thomas at around 15:30 BST.
Police investigating the collision are appealing for witnesses.
"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we have to announce the very sudden and untimely loss of Nigel Gillard senior," his family said in a statement.
"As a family we would like to express our sincere gratitude and heartfelt thanks to all those who cared for Nigel on Saturday and for all the messages of love and support we have received.
"Please know we are truly grateful."
Mr Gillard was airlifted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol after the crash but died from his injuries.
Avon and Somerset Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and also for anyone with dashcam footage from the scene to contact the force.
