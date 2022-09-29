New home for Bath's Fashion Museum found
- Published
A new home has been found for the Fashion Museum Bath, which has been open for nearly 60 years.
The museum, which has been in the Assembly Rooms since 1963, is due to close on 30 October.
It is set to move to the Old Post Office in the city centre and bosses hope to re-open within three to eight years, depending on fundraising work.
"It is one of the best museum collections of fashion and dress in the world," the museum's manager said.
The museum has had to leave the Assembly Rooms as The National Trust plans to create an "immersive experience" that celebrates the city's Georgian history.
Bath and North East Somerset Council have said there are also plans to create a new Fashion Collection Archive in the Bath Spa University Creative Arts Quarter in Locksbrook, to house the collection before the new museum opens.
The council has submitted a £20m bid the UK Government's Levelling Up Fund, to help complete the £37m project.
It has already received a £2.4m grant from the West of England Combined Authority, which will contribute towards the regeneration of the Milsom Quarter, including the museum's opening.
Councillor Kevin Guy, leader of the council, said the Old Post Office creates a "unique opportunity to create one of the world's great museums of fashion".
He added it will "more accessible" and "tell a greater range of stories".
While it's closed the museum will continue to loan items to other museums for exhibitions and the collection can be viewed digitally.
Rosemary Harden, museum manager, added: "It is important that we are able to care for this world-class collection and make it accessible to everyone who wishes to visit."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk