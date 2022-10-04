Baby death: Weston-super-Mare woman charged with murder
A woman has been charged with murder over the death of a newborn baby in Somerset.
Sarah Jayne Barron, 34, from Weston-super-Mare, will appear at Taunton Magistrates' Court later.
The charge relates to the discovery of a baby boy in a garden in Weston-super-Mare on the morning of 12 December 2020, police said.
A man who was previously arrested in connection with the death has been released without charge.
Senior Investigating Officer Det Supt Gary Haskins, from Avon and Somerset Police's Major Crime Investigation Team, said: "This is a significant development in what has been a complex and sensitive investigation.
"We know this update will impact on the local community where the incident happened.
"We'd encourage anyone with concerns or worries to speak to their local Neighbourhood Policing team."