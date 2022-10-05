Meeting over future of East Chinnock road closed after landslip
The fate of a road which has remained closed for almost two years following a landslip will be discussed at a public meeting.
Chinnock Hollow, in East Chinnock, has been shut since February 2021.
Residents are being invited to share their views at a meeting being held by Somerset County Council at Cott Farm Barn on 12 October at 19:00 BST.
Options include permanent closure and spending up to £2.25m on strengthening the lane that leads to the A30.
The road was closed after being buried under 20 tonnes of rock, soil and a large tree, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
A survey commissioned by the council has found that four sections of the road are at "significant" risk of further landslides.
The report by consultants WSP has identified four options:
- Close the road permanently at a cost of £5,000
- Clear harmful trees and maintain the road annually at a cost of £45,000
- Contain rocks using steel meshing at a cost of up to £347,500
- Strengthen to prevent further movement of soil, rocks and debris at a cost of up to £2.25m
Councillor Mike Rigby, lead member for transport, said the council had to remove the "substantial risk of further landslides" before considering reopening the road.
"We cannot simply clear the debris and carry on as before.
"We are now exploring a possible way forward but we also have to be realistic about funding given the current financial climate, the soaring cost of materials, and the pressures on all our budgets," he added.
But West Coker parish councillor Ross Aitken said there was nothing wrong with the road and branded the council "totally incompetent".
"All that was needed was for a farmer to clear the tree away," he added.
