Somerset Men's Shed group unite to rebuild after fire
- Published
Members of a men's community group are rebuilding after their shed was destroyed.
In April the Clevedon Men's Shed, in North Somerset, was targeted by vandals who set fire to wooden decking, a workstation and timber store.
The charity raised £2,650 online to pay for the extensive damage.
The group have received £5,000 from North Somerset Older People's Community grant to help secure the site.
Built over three years by mostly retired men, the community group was formed to help older men overcome loneliness and improve their mental health.
The men's group have taken the rebuilding project as an opportunity to bond and utilise their skills.
Mike Somerton, chairman of the Cleveland Men's shed said: "Once we got over the initial shock, we thought we enjoyed building it the first time, and we'll enjoy building it bigger and better this time."
North Somerset Older People's Community Grant is a partnership between charities Quartet Community Foundation and St Monica's Trust.
The funds from the grant will help provide a gate, fencing, security and lighting and CCTV cameras to help make the site secure.
Paul Ruddock, 60, has benefitted from the support the group brings: "My dad is dying and I find it very difficult at the moment.
"They cheer you up, you have banter with them, and it helps me emotionally."
Brian Chislett, 83, says the shed helps retired men regain the experience of being at work.
"When men retire, they are so used to banter in their factories and offices," said Mr Chislett.
"This gives them the chance to do it all over again.
"If you don't know where the men's shed is, just listen. You can hear the laughter coming from somewhere."
