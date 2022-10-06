Black History Month: Haile Selassie I's artefacts to go on display
Objects belonging to the former Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie, who lived for some years in Bath, are set to go on display.
His personal belongings such as golf clubs and walking sticks will be among items at the Roman Baths Museum Pump Room King's Lounge from 24 October.
The African Emperor lived in exile at Fairfield House from 1936 to 1941 after Italy invaded Ethiopia.
Fairfield House is offering guided tours every Sunday during October.
Ras Benji, project manager at Fairfield House, said the emperor drank the healing waters of Bath in 1936 and 1954 in the Pump Room, adding that some items on display played a role in politically liberating his country.
Speaking of the significance of the emperor's walking stick, Ras Benji explained how walking helped clear the emperor's mind while his home country was under attack.
"The emperor walked all across Bath," he said. "His daily walk would be a route down from Fairfield House towards the city of Bath, back in the direction of Fairfield House, along the river Avon, and then up the old Newbridge Hill to Fairfield House.
"After being in the war against the Italians, he was suffering from what we would now call post-traumatic stress.
"This was the darkest period for the Ethiopians that were exiled, because of all the tragic news they were hearing from Ethiopia constantly."
Ras Benji said His Imperial Majesty's legacy was a vital part of Black History in the UK.
"It will be ongoing work for many years to raise awareness about the emperor's legacy in the city of Bath," he added.
Members of the public can take a guided tour of the emperor's former home and look throughout the house, learning about the places of significance inside and outside the building.