Weston-super-Mare baby death: Accused woman granted bail
- Published
A woman has appeared at crown court charged with murdering a newborn baby boy whose body was found in a garden.
Sarah Jayne Barron, 34, appeared before magistrates in Taunton on Tuesday and had been remanded in custody.
The boy's body was found in a garden in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, on 12 December 2020.
Ms Barron faced Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday and was granted conditional bail by Judge Peter Blair KC, the recorder of Bristol.
She was told she would face a plea and trial preparation hearing on 4 November.