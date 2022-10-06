Somerset biodiversity projects given £900,000 boost
Hundreds of thousands of pounds are to be spent improving a wildlife habitat in one part of Somerset.
Somer Valley Rediscovered has been given more than £926,000 for nature recovery projects.
The sites being improved are Haydon Batch in Radstock, Waterside Valley, Westfield, Midsomer Norton Town Park, Wellow Brook Walk and Staddlestones Open Space in Midsomer Norton.
Councillor Sarah Warren said the money would help "improve biodiversity".
"The five sites will make it easier for residents to access green spaces within walking distance of their home, which has proven benefits for mental and physical health," added the Bath and North East Somerset Council member.
"The grant will also fund improvements to make the sites more accessible, including welcoming entrances and better paths which will enable more people to enjoy the sites and to spend more time in nature."
The cash will be spent on grassland restoration and the management of woodlands and watercourses.
Metro Mayor Dan Norris said: "I'm pleased over £900,000 of new funding from the West of England Combined Authority I lead means we can get on with improving our green spaces and not just stemming but reversing the loss of wildlife - like our precious pollinators, and their habitats.
"This in turn is absolutely vital if we are going to reduce the impacts of pollution in and around Radstock, Westfield and Midsomer Norton, and reach our super ambitious net-zero-by-2030 targets locally."
