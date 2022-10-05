Motorcyclist killed in collision near Bridgwater
A motorcyclist has died at the scene of a collision in Somerset.
Officers were called to the Cannington Bypass near Bridgwater at 6:20 BST after reports of a serious collision between a car and motorcycle.
"Sadly, the motorcyclist died at the scene. Specially-trained officers are now supporting the family during this time," said Avon and Somerset Police.
The force is appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage.
The road was closed while emergency services attended but has since reopened.
