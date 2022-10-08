Energy costs blamed for Weston-super-Mare ice rink absence
- Published
A popular ice-skating attraction will not be returning to Weston-super-Mare's Tropicana this year.
The ice rink's return was delayed because of the See Monster attraction, which was due to open over the summer, but was itself delayed by two months.
Another venue was found, but organisers Icescape faced an energy bill they said was five times what it was in 2019.
"Christmas is not cancelled," said councillor Mark Canniford from North Somerset Council.
"See Monster was going to be in the way this year, but the reality is that as time went on, the cost of energy in the other location we had agreed was going to be impossible for Icescape to make it work.
"The town will still have it's normal Christmas activities, and Christmas is not being cancelled," he added.
It is hoped the ice rink will return next year.
Regular festive events, such as the Christmas lights switch-on and the Grand Pier fireworks, will still go ahead as planned.
Jamie Dann, operations director at Icescape said: "It is a real shame we won't be returning to Tropicana or Weston-super-Mare again this year.
"Another location was found but the cost of energy made the event financially unviable.
"We would like to thank North Somerset Council for all their work in trying to find an alternative site," he added.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk