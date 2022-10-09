North Curry: Campaign raises £150,000 to save Tudor-era church bells
- Published
A community has raised £150,000 to restore the bells that have hung in its church since the reign of Henry VIII.
The belfry of St Peter and St Paul in North Curry, Somerset, has stood mostly silent for more than two years due to structural issues.
The oak and steel frame holding the bells was wearing out, making them unsafe to ring.
The bells have chimed just twice in the past 18 months - to mark the deaths of the Duke of Edinburgh and the Queen.
'Tearful brides'
The set of eight, which together weigh about four tonnes, has now been removed from the tower.
The bells have been sent to John Taylor and Co Foundry in Loughborough, where they will be melted down and recast before being returned to the church in the spring.
The Reverend Simon Bale said the bells, which were sent to the foundry on Friday, had provided "the soundtrack of the village".
Dr Bale there had been some "tearful brides" who learned the bells could not be sounded on their wedding day.
"We have had events galore both in the church and in the village to raise funds and its brought people together in a wonderful way and it demonstrates that the church isn't just for Sunday," he said.
Dr Bale said the campaign to save the bells had stalled during the Covid lockdowns, when places of worship were forced to close.
He added: "To not hear them is a loss and we are so excited they are on their way to go to come back, and next year we will be celebrating even more vociferously when they are ringing again, saying: 'These are our bells, come to worship.'"
