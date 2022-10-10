Bus workers in Somerset and Cornwall announce strike action
- Published
Bus workers in Somerset and Cornwall are set to strike for four days over October and November.
About 400 RMT members will stage walkouts in a fight over pay and conditions, the union said.
Services operated by First Group will be disrupted on 10 and 21 October and 4 and 11 November.
First said it was "hugely disappointed and frustrated that, despite extensive talks, we have not reached an an amicable conclusion to discussions."
The company added that RMT members had rejected a pay offer of 8.6% from September 2022 followed by a further 8.3% from April 2023.
It has advised customers to check its website as there will be a limited service operating.
'Swimming in money'
Staff were only offered a pay increase from £11 to £12 an hour, the RMT said, even though there was an operating profit of £226m last financial year.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "First Group is swimming in money and could easily pay bus workers a decent rise that goes some way to dealing with the escalating cost of living crisis.
"The public in Somerset and Cornwall, who our members faithfully serve, need a service that pays workers properly, so they do not leave the industry, creating chronic bus shortages.
"We are determined to win for our members, and we urge First Group to come to a negotiated settlement with RMT."