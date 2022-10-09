Tickenham's Star Inn closes due to rising energy costs
- Published
A village pub in North Somerset has shut down after its bills increased dramatically.
Joe Pollard, general manager of the Star Inn, Tickenham, said the gas bill shot up from £300 a month to £2,500.
"Our brewery prices went up, even things like blue roll paper and napkins all went through the roof, we were forking out £2,500 a week just to have the bare necessities," he said.
Mr Pollard says many regulars also told him drinking out was now too expensive.
"In the last four to six months the customers have just dwindled out.
"All we keep hearing from them is that they can't afford to go out any more," he said.
10 staff will lose their jobs as a result of the closure.
🌟 IMPORTANT UPDATE 🌟 Due to the unsustainable energy price increase it is sad to announce that as of Sunday 9th...Posted by The Star Inn Tickenham on Friday, October 7, 2022
Mr Pollard said he made enquiries with North Somerset Council about a business rate freeze but was told he wasn't eligible because of the pub's rateable value.
"Unfortunately the saying goes 'if you don't use it, you lose it' and there just wasn't the footfall here," said Mr Pollard. "The staff were like a little family, and for the regulars it will be a big loss, it's sad to go through," he added.