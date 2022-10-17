Glastonbury 2023: Tickets for festival rise to £340

More than 200,000 music fans attend the festival each year
By Steve Mellen & PA news agency
Tickets for next year's Glastonbury Festival will cost £340, organisers have confirmed.

Festival-goers will be charged £335 plus a £5 booking fee for standard tickets, plus a £50 deposit.

The last time tickets went on sale, in 2019, they cost £265 plus the booking fee for what should have been the 2020 festival, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Tickets for 2019's festival cost £248, plus a £5 booking fee.

The world-famous music event will return to Worthy Farm in Somerset from 21 to 25 June 2023, and tickets - which usually sell out in minutes - will go on sale on 6 November.

Fans must register before purchasing in a bid by organisers to stop ticket touts.

The line-up has yet to be revealed but Roxy Music have been rumoured to be filling the Sunday tea-time legends slot.

Glastonbury returned this summer after two years of cancellations due to Covid-19.

Sir Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish headlined as the event made a triumphant return, finally marking its 50th anniversary.

Robbie Williams recently told the BBC he would like to fill the legends slot at the 2023 event.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

