Glastonbury 2023: Tickets for festival rise to £340
Tickets for next year's Glastonbury Festival will cost £340, organisers have confirmed.
Festival-goers will be charged £335 plus a £5 booking fee for standard tickets, plus a £50 deposit.
The last time tickets went on sale, in 2019, they cost £265 plus the booking fee for what should have been the 2020 festival, but was postponed due to the pandemic.
Tickets for 2019's festival cost £248, plus a £5 booking fee.
The world-famous music event will return to Worthy Farm in Somerset from 21 to 25 June 2023, and tickets - which usually sell out in minutes - will go on sale on 6 November.
Fans must register before purchasing in a bid by organisers to stop ticket touts.
The line-up has yet to be revealed but Roxy Music have been rumoured to be filling the Sunday tea-time legends slot.
Glastonbury returned this summer after two years of cancellations due to Covid-19.
Sir Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish headlined as the event made a triumphant return, finally marking its 50th anniversary.
Robbie Williams recently told the BBC he would like to fill the legends slot at the 2023 event.