Boom in small orchards revives 'hundreds' of lost apple varieties

At Frieze Hill Community Orchard in Taunton, one of the members, Margaret Gibson, said: "Our orchard is the revival of one established during World War I. The land lay unused after the war, but the orchard now has 270 fruit trees." Many of these are heritage varieties with echoes of local places, such as Kingston Black, Taunton Cross, Beauty of Bath and Yarlington Mill. Last year a Hoary Morning variety, first grown in Somerset in the 1800s, was propagated.