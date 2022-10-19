Sportswear factory that made Muhammad Ali's gloves to be redeveloped
The sports equipment factory that manufactured Muhammad Ali's gloves is set to become a hub for Glastonbury-based start-ups.
The Baily's Buildings on Beckery Old Road are among 11 sites across the town previously chosen for redevelopment to revitalise the local economy.
The Glastonbury town deal has received £23.6 million in Government funding.
The bid to redevelop Baily's East and Baily's West was led by the Beckery Island Regeneration Trust.
Following the approval of the final business cases in late September, the trust has now put forward formal plans for how the buildings will be transformed.
Mendip District Council is expected to make a final decision on the planning application next spring.
'A village community'
The factory started out in the 19th century as a tannery producing sheepskin rugs and gloves, before moving into sports equipment in the 20th century.
Henry Cooper and Floyd Patterson also sported Baily's gloves in the ring.
Once a major employer, the neighbouring buildings have stood derelict since the 1980s.
A spokesman for the trust said the vision was to create a workspace "that is like a village community for small businesses," the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
He added: "People would be able to work flexibly in a hybrid way, with shared spaces that allow easy interaction with each other."
Bailey's West will also host a museum celebrating Glastonbury's industrial heritage.
Other projects chosen for funding include:
- The Glastonbury Clean Energy Project to deliver low-carbon energy to local businesses.
- Re-developing Beckery House into a dedicated centre for the business community.
- The Glastonbury Food and Regenerative Farming Centre to teach people about growing their own food.
- Building C on Morland Road will become "The Life Factory" - a space for artisan design and crafts businesses.
- New visitor facilities at St Brigid's Chapel and Field.
- A project to enhance the entrance to Glastonbury Abbey.
- The St Dunstan's Community Health and Wellbeing Centre next door to Glastonbury Town Hall
- Creating the Glastonbury Community Sports and Leisure Hub on the A361 Street Road
- The Robert Richards initiative, which will include new and improved pedestrian and cycling links around the town
- Delivering an "enabling project" to regenerate Beckery Village, tackle phosphate pollution in the area and improve provision for homeless people and caravan dwelling communities.
