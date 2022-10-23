Boden Mill under discussion by developer
A developer has expressed an interest in refurbishing a former mill building previously earmarked for redevelopment.
Boden Mill, a Grade II-listed building in Chard, was due to be refurbished as part of South Somerset District Council's regeneration scheme.
But those plans were shelved in August 2021 owing to a lack of funding, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A decision could be taken once the new unitary authority takes over on 1 April 2023.
Originally the mill was due to be refurbished at the same time as Chard leisure centre, but council officers said in January they had underestimated how much the leisure centre work would cost.
Its plans were also delayed by objections from Historic England.
Peter Paddon, the council's acting director of place and recovery, said: "We are in discussions with an interested party over the future of Boden Mill."
While he would not comment on the developer's identity, citing commercial sensitivity, he said their proposals could involve demolishing Building 11 near the new leisure centre.
