Three arrested after man dies in Frome
- Published
A woman and two men have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of a 24-year-old.
Police were called by paramedics to a property in Castle Street at around 12:00 BST on Monday.
A post-mortem to establish the cause of the 24-year-old man's death is expected to be completed next week.
Det Insp Andy Greaves said officers believe the death to be "an isolated incident at this time".
A 38-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man were arrested earlier and a 42-year-old man was arrested on Thursday - they remain in police custody.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
