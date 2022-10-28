Jacqueline Kirk attacker guilty of murder 21 years after he set her alight
A man has been convicted of murdering his ex-partner who died 21 years after he set light to her, inspired by a scene from the film Reservoir Dogs.
Jacqueline Kirk was left severely disfigured from the attack by Steven Craig in Weston-super-Mare in 1998.
Craig, 58, was found guilty of grievous bodily harm and was released in 2015 having served a prison sentence.
He was then charged with murder upon Ms Kirk's death in 2019 arising from complications relating to her injuries.
Jurors at Bristol Crown Court unanimously found Craig guilty earlier and he is due to be sentenced on 9 November.
During the three-week trial, the court heard Ms Kirk died, aged 61, from a ruptured diaphragm, which her doctors blamed on the scarring to her chest and abdomen.
It meant the skin could not stretch to accommodate the swelling of her intestines when she suffered an unusual gut disorder.
Ms Kirk, a mother-of-two, was in hospital for nine months following the attack and suffered burns to 35% of her body, requiring a tracheotomy and operations including skin grafts.
'Take it'
Craig was sentenced to life in prison in 2000 and was ordered to spend a minimum of 15 years in jail for the petrol attack on Ms Kirk and the rape of another woman.
He was first released on licence in 2015 but was recalled to prisonon two occasions over the following years.
Craig, a heroine and amphetamine user, was frequently violent towards Ms Kirk during their four-year relationship.
The court heard how Craig was obsessed by the Quentin Tarantino film Reservoir Dogs.
When he attacked Ms Kirk in a car park he was inspired by a scene from the film in which a police officer is tied to a chair and tortured before being doused in petrol.
On 18 April 1998 he tipped petrol over Ms Kirk's head and forced her to take a lit cigarette.
Giving evidence during Craig's first trial she told jurors he had told her to "take it or I'll throw it at you, see how calm your nerves are now".
