Body found on Yeovil trading estate
- Published
A body has been found on a trading estate in the search for a missing man.
Police were searching for a 50-year-old man from Somerset, known as Alan, who was last seen on 17 October and was likely to need urgent medical care.
Earlier, a body, believed to be that of the missing man, was found at Lynx West Trading Estate in Yeovil.
Formal identification has yet to be carried out but police said they did not believe the circumstances of his death were suspicious.
"Our thoughts are with his family, who we continue to keep updated," an Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said.
On 24 October the body of a different man was also found in Yeovil.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.