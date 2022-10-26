North Somerset 'gimp' sightings: Man arrested in Cleeve
A man has been arrested after two men were approached by a person wearing dark clothing and a full face covering.
Police were called shortly before 01:00 BST on Tuesday and officers attended Millier Road in Cleeve, North Somerset.
The man, in his 30s, was arrested nearby on suspicion of causing a public nuisance. He has been released on bail.
A police spokesman said the force responded "quickly" due to similarities with previous incidents which have "caused significant alarm".
Similar sightings of a person wearing a "gimp suit" have previously been reported in Claverham, roughly a mile from Cleeve, in 2019 and 2021.
There was a further sighting in nearby Yatton earlier this year.
Officers called to Cleeve on Tuesday were told the man "rolled around on the floor" before he walked off towards Cleeve Hill Road.
A dog unit and the police helicopter assisted in a search of the area.
Acting Insp Lee Kerslake, of the neighbourhood policing team, said: "No-one has been physically harmed during any of these incidents but we know they have caused concern to the local community and we are determined to identify the individual or individuals responsible and stop them.
"We continue to keep an open mind about the intentions of the man on Millier Road and whether the incident is linked to any others."
Avon and Somerset Police are carrying out extra patrols in the area and anyone concerned is being encouraged to speak to an officer.
Conditions of the man's bail include that he must remain home between 21:00 and 06:00 and present to a police officer on request.
