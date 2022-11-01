Somerset's GPs told to improve websites and apps
Healthwatch Somerset has told GPs they need "simple and uncluttered" websites to ensure more healthcare is delivered online.
An NHS England report in 2021 found half of patients surveyed in Somerset had not used their local surgery's website to access services.
Doctors have also been told to provide more help for patients who lack digital skills.
NHS Somerset has promised it will make online services more accessible.
Websites and apps can be used to book appointments, order repeat prescriptions, access medical records, or have virtual consultations or appointments.
Healthwatch Somerset manager Gill Keniston-Goble said: "Digital technology is rapidly becoming the main way to get information from GPs and to access their services.
"Listening to public feedback will help GP practices understand how to achieve this."
The patient campaign group wants surgeries to avoid frequent changes to design and layout so patients can become familiar with the website.
In response, a spokesperson for NHS Somerset said its digital outreach team is working with all 64 general practices in Somerset to improve the digital offer.
"This includes supporting patient participation groups, improving GP websites to make it easier for patients and carers to find information, helping general practices to promote online consultations... and use of the NHS app, which helps people to stay in control of their well-being."
NHS England published new guidance for GP practices in September, which aims to achieve a higher standard of websites across the country.
