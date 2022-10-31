Charity notices surge in demand for donated food and clothes
A charity has noticed an increase in people relying on free food and clothes.
The Twerton Pantry, a free shop run by Mercy in Action in Bath, said more people are coming to their shop.
Allison Todd, CEO of the Twerton Pantry, said they are trying to respond to the "current crisis".
"Numbers have gone up hugely," she said. "When the weather really turns cold, I think they will go up even more."
People who are registered at the Twerton Pantry can go and take food and clothes as they need from the shop.
According to Ms Todd, they are giving out 300 to 400 items of clothing every week.
The pantry serves more than 100 local families on a weekly basis as well as providing additional school meals for children during the holidays.
The price of food rose by 14.6% between January and September.
Prices for food items such as pasta , tea and vegetable oil have risen dramatically.
Charities are noticing a surge in demand due to the high food prices.
A charity in Bristol which give surplus food to those in need has said that there has been a 30% increase in demand this year.
